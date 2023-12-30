PM Modi Flags Off First-Ever Amrit Bharat Express From Ayodhya Dham Station (INSIDE PICS)

By: Aditi Thakur | December 30, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two new Amrit Bharat and six latest Vande Bharat trains from Ayodhya Dham Station on Saturday.
ANI
New Amrit Bharat trains are Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.
Dipendra kumar/ X
Amrit Bharat is the latest category of superfast passenger trains equipped with the LHB push-pull system. However, these trains do not have air conditioning.
DD News
Amrit Bharat Express has a striking orange and grey colour combination.
DD News
These trains are featuring aerodynamically designed locomotives, said the railway officials.
DD News
The train has a WAP5 engine at either end, allowing push-pull operation, faster acceleration, and shorter travel times.
DD News
Amrit Bharat Express has eight general second-class coaches for unreserved passengers, twelve second-class 3-tier sleeper coaches and two guard compartments.
DD News
The trains have improved facilities, including beautifully designed seats, better luggage racks, mobile charging points, LED lights, CCTV, etc.
DD News
Additionally, PM Modi flagged off six latest Vande Bharat Trains, contributing to expanding the country's railway network.
DD News
Thanks For Reading!