 UP Plans Tougher Rules To Protect Elderly; Neglectful Children Could Lose Right To Stay At Home
Thursday, September 25, 2025
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to bring a major change in the rules concerning the welfare of senior citizens. Children who cause distress to their parents or fail to take care of them may soon be asked to vacate the family home. Under the proposed amendment, such eviction will be valid only during the lifetime of the parents.

Currently, the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules, 2014 provides elderly people with a mechanism to seek redressal against neglect. Maintenance tribunals headed by sub-divisional magistrates function at the tehsil level where complaints can be filed. The rules also provide for an appeal before the district magistrate.

In 2020, the State Law Commission had recommended an amendment to Rule 22, suggesting that parents should be allowed to evict children or relatives from property if they failed in their duty of care. The recommendation stated that eviction could be ordered if the property was legally owned by the senior citizens.

According to officials, the government has held several rounds of deliberations on the proposal. The consensus is that eviction will not strip children of their legal rights permanently but will remain in force during the lifetime of the parents. Once the parents pass away, children or relatives will regain their rights over the property as per law. “The intention is to provide security and peace of mind to senior citizens who often face harassment or neglect in their own homes,” a senior official explained.

The proposed amendment will be placed before the state cabinet soon for approval. If cleared, it will mark a significant shift in how the law protects elderly citizens.

Legal experts have welcomed the move. Advocate Anil Tiwari said, “The law already provides maintenance rights to senior citizens, but enforcement has been weak. Giving parents the power to evict neglectful children will act as a deterrent. It is a humane and practical step.”

Elderly citizens too see hope in the proposal. Seventy-year-old retired teacher Sharda Prasad from Lucknow said, “Many of us feel trapped when our own children stop caring for us but continue to live in our homes. This change will give us dignity.”

However, some voices caution against misuse. Social activist Rachna Srivastava noted, “The rules must be carefully framed to avoid family disputes turning into eviction battles. Safeguards will be essential.”

With an ageing population and rising cases of elderly neglect, the move is seen as a step towards ensuring that senior citizens in Uttar Pradesh can live with respect and security in their final years.

