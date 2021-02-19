UP opposition demands martyr status to farmers died during agitation

Lucknow: Raising the farmers’ issue in UP Assembly, the Samajwadi Party (SP), the main opposition group, has demanded martyr status for the farmers who died during the ongoing agitation.

Disruption marked the second day of proceedings in the State Legislature. Members of SP, BSP and Congress stormed the well and raised anti-government slogans when their demand for holding a discussion on farmers’ agitation was ignored by the Speaker H.N. Dixit. Amid noise and din, the Speaker adjourned the house for an hour.

Drawing the attention of the Speaker, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhary said that many farmers died during the agitation but the government has not done anything for their families. “The state government should accord the status of a martyr to farmers who died during the agitation,” demanded Chowdhary.

Proceedings were disrupted at UP Council too when members of opposition parties moved a notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the Protem Speaker Manvendra Singh. The notice was moved by Naresh Uttam and Rajpal Kashyap under Rule 143.

Samajwadi Party, which is in majority in the Upper House, alleged that rules were not followed in the appointment of Protem Speaker. They demanded the Protem Speaker to step down to allow fresh elections for the post of Speaker.

The SP has 51 members in UP Council while BJP has only 32. In case of an election, the Samajwadi Party will get its candidate elected as the Speaker. The Congress with two members has announced support to SP.