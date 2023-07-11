UP News: Yogi's Ultra Power Plant To Meet Rising Power Demand In State

The Uttar Pradesh Government would set up a 1,600 megawatt thermal power plant in collaboration with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) at Obra, Sonbhadra district.

The cost of this project has been estimated at ₹17,985 crore and it will have two generation units of 800 megawatt each.

CM Yogi Adityanath approved proposal of this ultra power plant

In the state cabinet meeting presided by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, the proposal of this first Ultra Super Critical Power Plant of UP was approved. Giving details of the project, UP's energy minister AK Sharma said that there has been a rise in the demand for electricity in the state in the recent past and the government decided to set up a new power plant in collaboration with NTPC to meet the demand.

The NTPC and UP State Power Generation Corporation (UPSPGC) had signed a MoU in this regard during the global investor summit held early this year, according to which two units of 800 MW each would be set up at Obra. The equity share of NTPC and UPSPGC would be in the ratio of 50:50. While 70 percent of the project cost would be financed by the financial institutions, the remaining 30 percent is to be equally shared by the NTPC and the UP Government.

Project likely to be completed in 56 months

The energy minister informed that the project is likely to be completed in 56 months and 100 percent of the electricity generated here would be used by UP. The estimated cost of electricity generated from this plant is ₹4.79 per unit.

In another decision the UP cabinet has given its nod for the construction of a Kashi Vishwanath like corridor at the Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur district. The state government will spend ₹33.70 crore for the purchase of land for the corridor at Vindhyavasini temple. The UP Government has also decided to broaden the road leading from Shahabad, Rampur district to Bazpur, Uttarakhand near Jim Corbett National park with an expense of ₹205 crores. .