UP News: Woman Constable's Family Ostracized By Village Panchayat Over Inter-Caste Marriage

Representational Image

In a disturbing case of caste-based discrimination, a panchayat in Bachera village under Jhansi district has socially ostracized the parents of a woman constable after she married a sub-inspector from another caste.

The woman constable, posted in Lucknow with the Uttar Pradesh Police, tied the knot with her childhood friend, a sub-inspector from the Patel community, on April 30. Both families had given their consent to the marriage. However, the inter-caste union infuriated some members of the village, leading to a panchayat being convened on May 13.

"We were humiliated in the panchayat," said the constable’s father, Chiranji Lal Yadav. "They declared our family untouchable, imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh, and ordered a complete social boycott. No one in the village is allowed to speak to us or engage in any form of transaction."

According to Yadav, the panchayat warned that if the woman constable ever visited the village, she would be "beaten with shoes and driven out." The panchayat also imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on anyone who defies the boycott order and speaks to the family.

The family's dairy business has suffered heavily. "No one comes to collect milk from us anymore," Yadav said. "We are being treated like criminals simply because our daughter exercised her right to marry the man of her choice."

After the panchayat issued its illegal diktat, Yadav approached the local police station. However, he was allegedly told to “go back and settle the matter amicably.” When no help came, he raised the issue during the public grievance redressal event (Samadhan Diwas) held in Garotha on June 9. Even then, a woman police officer reportedly attempted to stop him from entering the hall.

It was only after the matter came to the attention of Senior Superintendent of Police B.B.G.T.S. Murthy that action was initiated. The SSP summoned the Station House Officer (SHO) of Todifatehpur and instructed him to resolve the matter immediately and submit a detailed report.

Subsequently, police registered an FIR against Santosh Yadav, father of the village pradhan (head), and others involved in the illegal panchayat. The investigation is ongoing.

Legal experts say such panchayat orders are completely unconstitutional and criminal in nature, and action must be taken under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as well as sections related to criminal intimidation and social boycott.

Rights activists have condemned the incident, calling it a shameful reminder of caste orthodoxy that continues to deny individuals their basic rights and dignity