UP News: Traffic Cop On VIP Duty Shoves Man's Cycle Down Slope As Dy CM's Convoy Passes By; Video Viral

A video of a traffic police officer in Uttar Pradesh shoving a man and his cycle as a convoy of the state's deputy chief minister passed by the road has been making rounds on social media. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, the video showed the man's cycle falling on the side of the road as the convoy passed by.

In the video, the man is seen travelling on the cycle as the deputy chief minister's convoy begin to pass by through the road. Noticing the man, the traffic police officer made the man get down from his cycle and then pushed the man's cycle to the side of the road. The caused the cycle to fall down the slope.

The man then goes to pick up the cycle as the traffic police officer continues to lead way for the convoy. The officer did not help the elderly man to pick up his cycle.

The unfortunate incident drew outrage on the social media, with users asking why was the man treated rudely when the deputy chief minister's convoy passed by.

Watch the video below:

