 UP News: Traffic Cop On VIP Duty Shoves Man's Cycle Down Slope As Dy CM's Convoy Passes By; Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP News: Traffic Cop On VIP Duty Shoves Man's Cycle Down Slope As Dy CM's Convoy Passes By; Video Viral

UP News: Traffic Cop On VIP Duty Shoves Man's Cycle Down Slope As Dy CM's Convoy Passes By; Video Viral

Shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, the video showed the man's cycle falling on the side of the road as the convoy passed by.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

A video of a traffic police officer in Uttar Pradesh shoving a man and his cycle as a convoy of the state's deputy chief minister passed by the road has been making rounds on social media. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, the video showed the man's cycle falling on the side of the road as the convoy passed by.

In the video, the man is seen travelling on the cycle as the deputy chief minister's convoy begin to pass by through the road. Noticing the man, the traffic police officer made the man get down from his cycle and then pushed the man's cycle to the side of the road. The caused the cycle to fall down the slope.

The man then goes to pick up the cycle as the traffic police officer continues to lead way for the convoy. The officer did not help the elderly man to pick up his cycle.

The unfortunate incident drew outrage on the social media, with users asking why was the man treated rudely when the deputy chief minister's convoy passed by.

Watch the video below:

Read Also
MP Viral Video: BJP Youth Wing Workers Thrash Party Vice Prez With 'Chappal' In Middle Of Market In...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

INDIA Mumbai Meet Day-2: 'No Vision, No Roadmap', Says BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad

INDIA Mumbai Meet Day-2: 'No Vision, No Roadmap', Says BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad

'Tilak On A Big Communist': Netizens Shocked To See 'Atheist' Sitaram Yechury's Religious Look At...

'Tilak On A Big Communist': Netizens Shocked To See 'Atheist' Sitaram Yechury's Religious Look At...

Aditya L1 Countdown: After Moon, ISRO Eyes For The Sun; Indians Excited For The Launch

Aditya L1 Countdown: After Moon, ISRO Eyes For The Sun; Indians Excited For The Launch

'Countdown For End Of BJP Regime Has Begun', Says TN CM Stalin At Mumbai INDIA Meet

'Countdown For End Of BJP Regime Has Begun', Says TN CM Stalin At Mumbai INDIA Meet

Rajasthan: Former CM Vasundhara Raje Embarks On Religious Yatra Ahead Of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatras'

Rajasthan: Former CM Vasundhara Raje Embarks On Religious Yatra Ahead Of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatras'