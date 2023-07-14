 UP News: Rain Creates Havoc As Rivers Swell, Flood Threats Loom Large Over UP With Heavy Rain Predicted
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP News: Rain Creates Havoc As Rivers Swell, Flood Threats Loom Large Over UP With Heavy Rain Predicted

UP News: Rain Creates Havoc As Rivers Swell, Flood Threats Loom Large Over UP With Heavy Rain Predicted

Major rivers in the state have been swelling and crossing the danger mark. Several villages in Saharanpur and Mathura districts of West UP have been marooned.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 01:01 AM IST
article-image

Incessant rain in Uttar Pradesh for the last one week has unleashed terror in the state. Major rivers in the state have been swelling and crossing the danger mark. Several villages in Saharanpur and Mathura districts of West UP have been marooned.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would visit Saharanpur district on Friday to inspect the flood relief works and meet affected people. In Lucknow the municipal corporation team has razed half a dozen old and dilapidated houses which could have been a threat to the lives of people living there.

In Saharanpur the water from Dhamola and Paondhoi dam has reached the city areas and around 50,000 people are being affected due to flooding. The district administration has shifted 2,000 people to safe places while 45 villages have been completely marooned.

Read Also
Monsoon Mayhem: At Least 10 Dead In Punjab, 7 In Haryana Due To Heavy Rains
article-image

Water level of Yamuna river rises in Mathura

In Mathura the water level of river Yamuna is rising by two centimeter every hour, while in Kanpur the administration got Katri locality vacated after Ganga crossed the danger mark. The people from this area have been sent to flood relief camps. The district administration has set up 35 flood posts in Kanpur. In Moradabad district the movement of trains has been halted due to damage to the rail track.

No respite form heavy rains till Sunday

According to the weather office, after continuous rains for the past several days water level in Ganga and other rivers is on a rise. It has sounded alert for heavy rains in 31 districts of UP for Friday also. The officials said that there would be no respite from heavy rains in UP till Sunday. The MET office said that most of the areas in UP have been recording more than average rain every day. On Thursday, 2.1 mm above average rain was recorded in UP and the total rainfall was 13.20 mm.

As per the report from weather office heavy rain is expected in Azamgarh, Mau, Balia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Gonda, Balrampur, Shrawasti, Behraich, Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Hardoi, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Lucknow, Barabanki, Raibareilly, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Pilibhit and Badaun in next 24 hours.

Read Also
Heavy Rains Lash Several Parts Of India; Orange Alert In Delhi, Flash Foods In Himachal Pradesh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Assembly Session Ready To Get-Set-Go with Populist Bills, Opposition's Attack on Gehlot...

Rajasthan Assembly Session Ready To Get-Set-Go with Populist Bills, Opposition's Attack on Gehlot...

UP News: Rain Creates Havoc As Rivers Swell, Flood Threats Loom Large Over UP With Heavy Rain...

UP News: Rain Creates Havoc As Rivers Swell, Flood Threats Loom Large Over UP With Heavy Rain...

2-Day G20 Meet: Amit Shah Lauds Haryana Govt at AI Exhibition

2-Day G20 Meet: Amit Shah Lauds Haryana Govt at AI Exhibition

Chhattisgarh News: Sacked From CPCC, Mohan Markam Gets Berth In Baghel's Ministry

Chhattisgarh News: Sacked From CPCC, Mohan Markam Gets Berth In Baghel's Ministry

Rain Fury In North: Relief Work In Punjab, Haryana Picks Up As Weather Improves

Rain Fury In North: Relief Work In Punjab, Haryana Picks Up As Weather Improves