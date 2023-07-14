UP News: Rain Creates Havoc As Rivers Swell, Flood Threats Loom Large Over UP With Heavy Rain Predicted

Incessant rain in Uttar Pradesh for the last one week has unleashed terror in the state. Major rivers in the state have been swelling and crossing the danger mark. Several villages in Saharanpur and Mathura districts of West UP have been marooned.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would visit Saharanpur district on Friday to inspect the flood relief works and meet affected people. In Lucknow the municipal corporation team has razed half a dozen old and dilapidated houses which could have been a threat to the lives of people living there.

In Saharanpur the water from Dhamola and Paondhoi dam has reached the city areas and around 50,000 people are being affected due to flooding. The district administration has shifted 2,000 people to safe places while 45 villages have been completely marooned.

Water level of Yamuna river rises in Mathura

In Mathura the water level of river Yamuna is rising by two centimeter every hour, while in Kanpur the administration got Katri locality vacated after Ganga crossed the danger mark. The people from this area have been sent to flood relief camps. The district administration has set up 35 flood posts in Kanpur. In Moradabad district the movement of trains has been halted due to damage to the rail track.

No respite form heavy rains till Sunday

According to the weather office, after continuous rains for the past several days water level in Ganga and other rivers is on a rise. It has sounded alert for heavy rains in 31 districts of UP for Friday also. The officials said that there would be no respite from heavy rains in UP till Sunday. The MET office said that most of the areas in UP have been recording more than average rain every day. On Thursday, 2.1 mm above average rain was recorded in UP and the total rainfall was 13.20 mm.

As per the report from weather office heavy rain is expected in Azamgarh, Mau, Balia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Gonda, Balrampur, Shrawasti, Behraich, Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Hardoi, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Lucknow, Barabanki, Raibareilly, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Pilibhit and Badaun in next 24 hours.