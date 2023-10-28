UP News: Man Forced To Put His 'Son On Sale' To Repay Loan In Aligarh

Aligarh: In a shocking incident, a helpless father was forced to put his son on sale in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The incident unfolded at the Raodways bus stand in Aligarh where a father was sitting along with his family with a board around his neck. The board read, "My son is for sale, I want to sell him." The man was forced to sell his kid as he wanted to pay back his debt. There are reports that the father was selling his kid for Rs 6 to Rs 8 lakh.

The man was seen sitting with the board around his neck

The man was seen sitting with the board around his neck and was seen accompanied by his family. His family included his wife, daughter and son, they were seen sitting on the sides of the roads on the footpath near the bus stand. There are reports that the man had taken a laon from one of his family members and a fight broke out between the man and the mamber of his family for returning the money.

The man took a loan of Rs 50,000 from his relative

The man took a loan of Rs 50,000 from his relative and was not able to return to him on time. The relative, reportedly abused and asked the man to return his money. The man then took his family and sat on the road with the placard around his neck. The police said that the matter was settled on the same day with the consent of both parties.

There was a dispute among themselves regarding not returning the money

Aligarh Police took to its official social media account and said, "Had borrowed 50 thousand rupees from his relative, there was a dispute among themselves regarding not returning the money, yesterday the matter was resolved with the consent of both the parties. The byte of the area officer in this regard."

Akhilesh Yadav attacked Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government over the incident where the father was forced to put his son on sale. He said, "This is the amritkaal of BJP when a father is forced to wail with a placard around his neck for selling his son. Before this picture spreads across the world and tarnishes the image of the state as well as the country in the entire world, someone should wake up the government."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)