UP Shocker: BSP Leader Satish Mishra's Grandson Brutally Thrashed By PT Teacher At School In Lucknow; Case Filed

BSP Leader Satish Mishra's Grandson Brutally Thrashed By PT Teacher At School | Twitter | ANI

Lucknow: Another incident of student abuse has come to light from Uttar Pradesh in which a student was brutally thrashed by a teacher at a school in Lucknow. The teacher allegedly thrashed the student who is the grandson of Satish Chandra Mishra. Satish Chandra Mishra is the former minister and leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). There are reports that the student was subjected to brutal beating by the PT teacher Sangeeta Sahay allegedly for having his tiffin.

The school's principal did not take any action against the teacher

Despite complaints, the school's principal has not taken any action against the teacher. In response, Satish Mishra's son-in-law, Paresh Mishra, who is a High Court advocate, has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the female teacher at the Gautampalli police station. According to the complaint, Mishra's son, a fifth-grade student at Lamartiniere Boys, was severely assaulted by the Physical Education teacher, Sangeeta Sahay.

His kid was beaten by the PT teacher Sangeeta Sahay for the simple act of having his tiffin

As per the case registered with the police, Paresh Mishra stated that his son attends Lamartiniere Boys School in Lucknow's posh area of Hazratganj. He alleged that his kid was beaten by the PT teacher Sangeeta Sahay for the simple act of having his tiffin. Shockingly, the school administration failed to take any action. He also said that he received the news of the assult while he was in the court. He said that he imediately took his child to the school and met the principal.

His child was visibly shaken and he tearfully recounted the horror

He further said that upon meeting the principal, he narrated the ordeal and urged the principal to take action against the teacher but his pleas fell on deaf ears. The principal asked him to send his kid to school regardless of what happened to his child. They were frustrated after the principal's behaviour with regard to the matter and returned home. He also said that his child was visibly shaken and he tearfully recounted the horror to his mother and his grandmother.

An FIR was registered

He then approached the police and registered an FIR in connection with the matter. A case has been filed and the police have initiated a probe in connection with the matter. Earlier, a child was abused by the teacher at school in Muzaffarpur and the video of the incident went viral on social media. The teacher asked his colleagues in the class to hit the kid and also filmed the incident.

