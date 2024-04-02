UP News: Man Brutally Mutilates & Kills Cobra In Ballia; Arrested

Man Brutally Mutilates & Kills Cobra In Ballia |

Lucknow: A shocking incident has come to light in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, where a man mutilated and killed a cobra, but was later arrested. The arrest came following a report from a vigilant citizen and the circulation of a disturbing video depicting the heinous act.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, in collaboration with Ballia police and the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department, took swift action upon receiving the report, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused. The perpetrator has been apprehended by the authorities.

Cobras, revered as sacred in Indian culture, are protected under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act (WPA), 1972. The FIR has been filed under sections 9 and 51 of the WPA, 1972, marking the severity of the offence. Such actions are non-bailable and carry stringent penalties, including imprisonment ranging from three to seven years, along with a minimum fine of Rs 25,000.

Expressing outrage over the incident, PETA India's Cruelty Response Coordinator, Sunayana Basu, condemned the brutal treatment inflicted upon the defenseless cobra.

Basu emphasized the importance of swift and decisive action against animal cruelty, thanking the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department and Dr. Bonik Chandra Brahma, Chief Conservator of Forests, Eastern Zone, for their prompt response.

Basu further urged the public to report encounters with wildlife to the forest department, emphasizing the importance of respecting and protecting all forms of life. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for increased vigilance and stringent enforcement of laws to prevent such barbaric acts of cruelty.