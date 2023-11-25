UP News: Father Caught Riding With 5 Kids On Bike, Was Going To Meet His 6th Son In Barabanki; Police Issues Challan (Watch Video)

Father Caught Riding With 5 Kids On Bike | Twitter

Barabanki: In a dangerous stunt, a man was riding a bike with his five kids onboard in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the father risks the lives of his five kids by riding with them on his bike on the highway in Barabanki. The man was stopped by the police and was fined for his dangerous act. The man flouted the traffic norms in broad daylight and was also caught driving the bike without wearing a helmet.

The police officers who were present at the spot burst out into laughter on hearing the reason behind the man riding with his five kids on the bike.

He was taking his five kids to meet his sixth son

The man told the police that he was taking his five kids to meet his sixth son. The police on the way stopped the man and the onlookers started to make videos on their mobile phones after spotting the man with five kids on his bike.

Police issued challan

The police officers who were on traffic duty took picture of the man riding without a helmet and with five kids on the bike and issued a challan in connection with the matter.

The stunt was dangerous

The stunt was not only dangerous for the lives of the man and his kids but also for the lives of other drivers who are riding on the highway. Th children were sitting uncomfortably on the bike and there was no one to take care of the kids sitting in the pillion seat.

The kids were too young to sit on the bike on their own

There were two kids sitting on the petrol tank of the bike and the remaining three kids were sitting behind without any support or balance. The kids were too young to sit on the bike on their own.

He should not have risked their lives

The man would not be able to take care of the kids who were sitting behind while he was riding the bike. He should not have risked the lives of the kids and should have taken an auto for them to reach the destination.

Stricter laws are required to curb such incidents

The state government should come up with stricter laws to avoid such incidents in the future. Such negligence usually results in fatal accidents on the highway which involves kids also. The police should be more pro active to spot such people riding overcrowded on bikes and other vehicles on the highways.