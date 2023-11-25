Caught On Camera: 6 Youths Risk Life By Riding On Single Scooter In UP's Moradabad; Police Reacts

6 Youths Risk Life By Riding On Single Scooter In UP's Moradabad | Twitter

Moradabad: A video has emerged on the internet in which a few youths were caught performing dangerous stunt on a single scooter. Around six people were seen in the video riding on a scooter in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad District. The miscreants were caught on camera while riding the scooter on the highway and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

It can be seen in the video that six youths are violating traffic norms and riding on a scooter at night on the highway and that too without a helmet.

The incident allegedly occurred in the Karula area near Kohinoor in Moradabad on the night of Thursday (November 23). The video hit the internet on Friday (November 24) and has garnered many views and also criticism from internet users.

थाना प्रभारी कटघर को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) November 24, 2023

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video a person is riding the scooter and five other people are sitting along with him on the scooter.

One person on the scooter can be seen sitting on the shoulders of one of the pillions and the other person is seen standing in the gap between the seat and the handle of the scooter, where small kids are seen standing while their parents drive.

The video was shot on camera by a person who was following the scooter in his car. The man recorded the miscreants while performing the stunts.

The car reached to the side of the scooter while recording the video. On noticing the camera, the people on the scooter started to hide their faces from the camera.

However, the onlooker recorded the registration number of the bike. He made the video viral and urged the Police to take strict action against the miscreants.

The stunt performed by the youths is dangerous not only for their lives but also for the lives of the other riders and pedestrians on the road. The stunt performed by the miscreants could have led to a fatal accident on the highway.

The police have taken cognizance of the video and has initiated a probe in connection with the matter. The police replied to the video on social media and said, "Police station in-charge Katghar has been directed to take necessary action".