UP News: Absconding SI Manoj Sharma, Who Accidentally Shot Woman In The Head In Incident Caught On CCTV, Arrested In Aligarh

Aligarh police on Saturday arrested Sub-Inspector Manoj Sharma on Saturday in connection with the inadvertent shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old woman last week.

Following the tragic occurrence on December 8, Sharma had been evading authorities until his arrest.

In response to Sharma's disappearance, the city police had announced a reward of ₹20,000, initiating widespread raids across Aligarh to locate the absconding officer.

Victim succumbs to injuries

The victim, identified as Ishrat Nigar, succumbed to her injuries at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital five days after the tragic incident.

Circulating on social media, CCTV footage captured the moment inside the police station where Officer Sharma, while handling his pistol, inadvertently discharged a shot that struck the woman in the head.

The video portrays the officer cocking his weapon, resulting in an unintended firing, causing Ishrat, who was standing across the table, to collapse.

Ishrat's aspirations abruptly shattered

Ishrat had visited the police station for passport verification and was patiently awaiting her turn when the tragic incident occurred at approximately 2:50 pm.

Her purpose for the visit was to complete the necessary formalities for traveling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Unfortunately, her aspirations were abruptly shattered when she became an unintended victim of the accidental shooting.