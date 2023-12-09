Aligarh 'Accidental Firing': Scuffle Breaks Out Near Police Station As Cops Try To Whisk Away Witness; Visuals Surface

Scuffle Breaks Out Near Police Station As Cops Try To Whisk Away Witness | Twitter

Aligarh: A woman who went to a police station for passport verification was accidentally shot in the head by a Sub-Inspector with his pistol on Friday (December 08). The incident was recorded on CCTV and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the woman who is present at the police station was shot in the head while the police officer was checking his pistol.

Visited the police station for passport verification

The woman has been identified as Ishrat (55). She visited the police station for passport verification on Friday evening. Ishrat wanted to visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. The accused cop has been suspended and a criminal case has been registered against him. He has been absconding since the accident occurred inside the police station.

In UP's Aligarh, people confront cops as they try to whisk away a person who was witness to the incident in the police station where a woman sustained bullet injury in the head from pistol of a sub-inspector.

While he was cleaning it, the gun accidentally went off

As per reports the CCTV video shows that the woman enters the police station and stands there. Later, a police officer gives a pistol to Sub-Inspector Manoj Sharma. While he was cleaning it, the gun accidentally went off and hit the woman, causing her to fall. The injured woman was quickly taken to JN Medical College for treatment. She is currently undergoing surgery and is in critical condition.

The person in red T shirt, a witness of the shooting incident, was a suspect in a seperate case. Police claims his family was trying to rescue him from the police.

Another video is now circulating on social media

Another video is now circulating on social media in which it can be seen that a few people are caught in a scuffle with the police and are seen trying to rescue a person from the police. The person who is said to be the witness to the incident that occurred inside the police station was also injured and blood was emanating from his hand and leg after he was injured. He showed his injured hand and leg in the video.

The Police said: "The facts shown are false/incorrect. People of the public were trying to take away the above-mentioned person from the police station, while they were prevented from doing so by the police, as he was yet to be interrogated, there is peace on the spot."

People confront cops as they try to whisk away the witness

As per reports, the journalist claims, "In UP's Aligarh, people confront cops as they try to whisk away a person who was witness to the incident in the police station where a woman sustained bullet injury in the head from pistol of a sub-inspector." The journalist further said, "The person in red T shirt, a witness of the shooting incident, was a suspect in a seperate case. Police claims his family was trying to rescue him from the police."

Ishrat (55) was visiting the police station for Passport verification and awaiting her turn when she was hit by a bullet in her head missfired by a cop who was cocking a gun in Aligarh, UP, the accident took place around 2:50 pm today. The cop Manoj Sharma has been suspended.



The cop Manoj Sharma has been… pic.twitter.com/GtG1goyYNJ — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) December 8, 2023

The Police has refuted the claim

However, the Police has refuted the claim of the journalist and said that the public was trying to take away the person from the police station. The Police said, "The facts shown are false/incorrect. People of the public were trying to take away the above-mentioned person from the police station, while they were prevented from doing so by the police, as he was yet to be interrogated, there is peace on the spot."