UP: Muslim cop, who was suspended over a beard, reinstated after shaving it off

SP Baghpat Abhishek Singh had said that as per the police manual only Sikhs are allowed to keep a beard while all other policemen have to remain clean-shaven.

"If any police personnel want to keep a beard, he has to seek permission for the same. Intesar Ali was repeatedly asked to seek permission but he did not comply and kept the beard without permission," the SP said.

Ali joined the police force as sub-inspector and was posted in Baghpat since the past three years.

He told reporters that he had applied permission to keep a beard but got no response.

For those interested, here's what the rulebook says on the hairy affairs:

- A police personnel, of any community except Sikhs, must seek permission if he so wishes to keep a beard while in service.

- While in service, police personnel do not require permission for keeping only a moustache.

-Personnel serving under either the Superintendent of Police (SP) or the SSP are to first give a letter of permission at the local level.

-If the plea is cancelled there, an appeal can be made at the IG level.