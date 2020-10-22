'Doesn’t seem like a case of discrimination': Swara Bhasker on Muslim cop being suspended over a beard

Sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh Police, Intesar Ali, was suspended on Thursday and sent to the police lines for keeping a beard without permission. After a Twitter user tweeted about 'how minority Muslims were being treated in the country', Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker stated that it 'doesn’t seem like a case of discrimination' as it is part of the police manual.

A Kashmir-based journalist and activist had tweeted: "Muslim Police Officer (SI) Intesar Ali in UP Suspended For Keeping Beard Without Permission. This is how Minority Muslims are treated in a country. Other religions hv all the privilege to follow their religious belief but Muslims are restrained to practice theirs."

Replying to it, Swara shared SP Baghpat Abhishek Singh's quote and wrote, "'SP Baghpat claimed that, only Sikhs are allowed to keep a beard while all other policemen have to remain clean-shaven.' SP is right on this. Far as I know these are the rules. They apply to everyone. You should fact- check this. This doesn’t seem like a case of discrimination."