UP: Moradabad Police Constables Let Detainee Smoke Cigarette En Route To Jail, Try To Intimidate Mediaperson Shooting Video; Watch

In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a video has surfaced on social media revealing police constables accompanying a detainee to jail, allowing him to smoke a cigarette en route. The incident unfolded as a media representative on the scene began recording the event. One of the constables attempted to obstruct the recording by forcefully hitting the journalist's hand holding the camera.

The detainee, restrained with one hand in handcuffs, was captured smoking a cigarette with his free hand, while a constable stood beside him. The presence of the media observer prompted another constable to intervene, attempting to prevent further recording by hitting the journalist's camera. Despite objections, the journalist asserted, "I am from the media; don't touch the phone."

Subsequently, the constable beside the detainee instructed him to discard the cigarette. In a recorded segment, the constable can be heard verbally reprimanding the detainee to dispose of the cigarette.

Watch the video here

The police department has responded to the viral video, stating that an inquiry has been initiated, and necessary actions will be taken. The Civil Lines jurisdiction has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

जांच/आवश्यक कार्रवाई हेतु क्षेत्राधिकारी सिविल लाइन्स को निर्देशित किया गया है। — MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) November 30, 2023

Earlier on Tuesday, in another bizarre turn of events in Moradabad, residents were stunned to see 'milk' coming out from a hand pump instead of water. When they used the pump, they witnessed a white-coloured liquid flowing from it, believing it to be milk and not mere water. Confused locals rushed to the government-installed hand pump on the roadside with containers such as bottles and bags to collect the liquid.

Water or milk? According to local media, it was white-coloured water that flowed out the water pump in the region. In an update in this regard, Bilari sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) informed people that the content wasn't milk by contaminated water which turned white due to pollutants.

However, the liquid gushed out from the pump was initially believed to be milk due to its similar appearance. Several people were seen filling their containers with the liquid which was freely available. The incident was reported from UP's Bilari area, earlier this November.