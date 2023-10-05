UP: Miscreants Create Ruckus, Beat Car Occupants & Abuse Police At Posh Locality In Lucknow; Video Surfaces

Miscreants Create Ruckus, Beat Car Riders & Abuse Police In Lucknow | Twitter

Lucknow: Another incident of hooliganism has come to light from Uttar Pradesh where the fear of police is not stopping the criminals from committing crimes even after incidents of encounters by Uttar Pradesh Police. A video has emerged on social media in which it can be seen that few goons are creating ruckus in the capital Lucknow. The incident occurred in the posh area of the city in Hazratganj.

They also started fighting with the police

It can be seen in the video that few people are involved in a fight with other people who are seen in the car. They are being forcefully evacuated from the car by the goons and are also beaten by them. The goons did not stop there, they also started fighting with the police that came to the spot after the altercation between them and the car owners.

The incident was criticised on social media

There were around four to five people who were fighting with the car riders and were also beating them in the middle of the road. They also tried to fight with the police officers who came after a complaint of commotion in the posh area of Hazratganj. The incident was criticised on social media after the video went viral on social media. The reason behind the fight is not known yet.

It is very important for the administration to crack down on such people

The internet users are criticising the administration over the incident. One of the users said, "It is very important for the administration to crack down on such artists, otherwise they will remain a filth in the society. I request the administration to take cognizance of this matter and take immediate action."

Such an incident is like openly challenging the police system

Another user said, "In a VIP area like Hazratganj, such an incident is like openly challenging the police system, in Lucknow, police are deployed everywhere, yet these dabangs are stopping the car at the intersection and fighting and the police is absent."

