Yogi's minister Dinesh Khatik resigns, says he is not being listened to as he is from Dalit community

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 01:43 PM IST
Mumbai: Dinesh Khatik, minister of state for Jal Shakti Department has reportedly resigned from the Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday. He wrote a letter to Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, and resigned.

He has alleged that he was not being listened to as he is from the Dalit community, and also alleges corruption in transfers in the Jal Shakti Department of the UP Government.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

