Get App
Taking to social media on Tuesday, Mayawati asserted that any use of bulldozers should be in strict accordance with the Supreme Court's forthcoming guidelines. However, she stressed that the preferable course of action would be to avoid the need for such measures altogether.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 02:53 AM IST
article-image
UP: Mayawati Supports SC Observation On 'Bulldozer Justice', Demands Legal Action Against Demolitions |

Lucknow: In the wake of the Supreme Court's recent comments on the controversial practice of 'Bulldozer Justice,' Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati, in a statement, emphasised the need for legal action over the destruction of properties.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Mayawati asserted that any use of bulldozers should be in strict accordance with the Supreme Court's forthcoming guidelines. However, she stressed that the preferable course of action would be to avoid the need for such measures altogether.

"Action against criminal elements should be taken under the law, and their families or close ones should not be punished for their crimes," she posted. "Our party's government has demonstrated this by establishing 'Rule of Law by Law.'"

Mayawati further highlighted the importance of holding officials accountable rather than targeting the families of those accused of crimes. "Instead of using bulldozers on the families and close ones of criminal elements, strict action should be taken against the concerned officials who, in collusion with such elements, deny proper justice to the victims. All governments must pay attention to this."

Her statement comes after the Supreme Court on Monday criticized the increasing trend of demolishing properties belonging to accused individuals, referring to it as "bulldozer justice." The court expressed concern over the legality and morality of such actions, questioning whether a house could be destroyed solely because its owner is accused of a crime.

Justice BR Gavai, while hearing a petition filed by the Muslim organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, remarked, "Even if an accused is found guilty, his house cannot be demolished without a fixed law." Justice KV Vishwanathan, also part of the bench, added, "The father's son may be stubborn or disobedient, but demolishing the house on this basis is not the way."

article-image

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central Government, argued that demolitions occur only when laws are violated. However, the bench pointed out the need for clear guidelines, acknowledging that the current practices might not be entirely lawful. Justice Gavai assured that the Supreme Court would issue guidelines at the national level to address this issue.

