 UP Man Kidnapped By Woman He Goes On Blind Date With, ₹3L Ransom Demanded; Victim Rescued By Cops
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Man Kidnapped By Woman He Goes On Blind Date With, ₹3L Ransom Demanded; Victim Rescued By Cops

UP Man Kidnapped By Woman He Goes On Blind Date With, ₹3L Ransom Demanded; Victim Rescued By Cops

Acting swiftly, the police set up multiple teams to locate and rescue Chaubey, implementing a strategic plan involving a constable who posed as Chaubey's son to negotiate the ransom drop-off.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

UP: A 50-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur, was rescued by police after falling victim to a honeytrap scheme in which he was kidnapped for ransom. Three suspects, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the crime. The victim, Lallu Chaubey, was reportedly held hostage in Jhansi since Thursday, with his captors demanding a ransom of Rs 3 lakh for his release, according to reports.

The incident came to light when Chaubey's son lodged a complaint with police, reporting that his father had been abducted and that the family had received a ransom demand, as reported by NDTV. As part of the ransom, Rs 1 lakh had already been paid before the police intervened. Acting swiftly, the police set up multiple teams to locate and rescue Chaubey, implementing a strategic plan involving a constable who posed as Chaubey's son to negotiate the ransom drop-off.

Read Also
UP Shocker: Gym Trainer Kills Woman, Body Found After 4 Months Of Death In Kanpur's VVIP Area;...
article-image

One of the suspects led the undercover officer to the location where Chaubey was being held captive. Additional police teams quickly converged on the location, enabling them to rescue Chaubey and apprehend three individuals involved in the kidnapping: Kiran (35), Akhilesh Ahirwar (30), and Satish Singh Bundela (27).

Upon interrogation, the suspects revealed details of their operation. According to the police, the accused orchestrated the scheme by initially having a woman contact the intended victim over the phone and lure him to Jhansi under the pretext of meeting her. Once the victim arrived, the gang would hold him hostage and demand a ransom from his family.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video: Influencer Walks On Street Of Japan With New Pair Of White Socks, What Happened Later Leaves Netizens In Shocks
Viral Video: Influencer Walks On Street Of Japan With New Pair Of White Socks, What Happened Later Leaves Netizens In Shocks
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
UPSC Releases Marks Of Non-Recommended Candidates For CSE 2023; Details Available At upsc.gov.in
UPSC Releases Marks Of Non-Recommended Candidates For CSE 2023; Details Available At upsc.gov.in
CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams 2025: Date Sheet Expected Soon
CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams 2025: Date Sheet Expected Soon

Police also discovered that this honeytrap and kidnapping operation was not an isolated incident, as the gang has previously used similar tactics with the involvement of multiple women associated with their group.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NHRC & MEA Launch Six-Day ITEC Executive Capacity-Building Programme For Senior NHRIs Officers From...

NHRC & MEA Launch Six-Day ITEC Executive Capacity-Building Programme For Senior NHRIs Officers From...

ISIS's Al-Bayan Radio Station: A Tool Kit Of Terror, Recruitment, & Ideological Expansion

ISIS's Al-Bayan Radio Station: A Tool Kit Of Terror, Recruitment, & Ideological Expansion

UP Man Kidnapped By Woman He Goes On Blind Date With, ₹3L Ransom Demanded; Victim Rescued By Cops

UP Man Kidnapped By Woman He Goes On Blind Date With, ₹3L Ransom Demanded; Victim Rescued By Cops

PM Modi Wishes Sagarika Ghose On Her Birthday; TMC MP Expresses Gratitude

PM Modi Wishes Sagarika Ghose On Her Birthday; TMC MP Expresses Gratitude

Air Quality In Punjab & Haryana Plummets; Chandigarh Records 'Very Poor' AQI

Air Quality In Punjab & Haryana Plummets; Chandigarh Records 'Very Poor' AQI