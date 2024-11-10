UP Man Kidnapped By Woman He Goes On Blind Date With, ₹3L Ransom Demanded; Victim Rescued By Cops

Representative Image |

UP: A 50-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur, was rescued by police after falling victim to a honeytrap scheme in which he was kidnapped for ransom. Three suspects, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the crime. The victim, Lallu Chaubey, was reportedly held hostage in Jhansi since Thursday, with his captors demanding a ransom of Rs 3 lakh for his release, according to reports.

The incident came to light when Chaubey's son lodged a complaint with police, reporting that his father had been abducted and that the family had received a ransom demand, as reported by NDTV. As part of the ransom, Rs 1 lakh had already been paid before the police intervened. Acting swiftly, the police set up multiple teams to locate and rescue Chaubey, implementing a strategic plan involving a constable who posed as Chaubey's son to negotiate the ransom drop-off.

One of the suspects led the undercover officer to the location where Chaubey was being held captive. Additional police teams quickly converged on the location, enabling them to rescue Chaubey and apprehend three individuals involved in the kidnapping: Kiran (35), Akhilesh Ahirwar (30), and Satish Singh Bundela (27).

Upon interrogation, the suspects revealed details of their operation. According to the police, the accused orchestrated the scheme by initially having a woman contact the intended victim over the phone and lure him to Jhansi under the pretext of meeting her. Once the victim arrived, the gang would hold him hostage and demand a ransom from his family.

Police also discovered that this honeytrap and kidnapping operation was not an isolated incident, as the gang has previously used similar tactics with the involvement of multiple women associated with their group.