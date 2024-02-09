UP Man Fakes Clearing UPSC To Marry Woman, Subjects Her To Abuse After Exposed; Booked

File

A man from Uttar Pradesh is under investigation for falsely claiming to have passed the UPSC civil services exam in order to deceive a woman into marriage. According to a report by the Times of India, Vijay Singh, a native of Gonda, married a female constable after asserting that he had cleared the UPSC 2023 mains and was awaiting the interview stage.

In an attempt to validate his falsehoods, Singh fabricated a newspaper article detailing his supposed achievement. However, as his dishonesty became obvious, he turned physically and mentally abusive towards his wife.

According to an FIR filed by the constable, Vijay Singh, aged 22, manipulated her into marriage under the guise of being a UPSC aspirant.

According to DCP Central zone, Raveena Tyagi, “Singh, hailing from Gonda, reportedly lured the constable into marriage by crafting a web of deceit. He fabricated the documents to convince her of his supposed UPSC success, even creating a fake newspaper report announcing his achievement. Blinded by his elaborate deception, the constable agreed to marry him in 2023."

Action Taken Against Vijay Singh

Upon discovering Singh's deception, the woman constable became the victim of his mental and physical abuse. She lodged a complaint against him at Madeyganj on Wednesday, leading to Singh's prompt arrest.

Singh faces charges including assault, cruelty by husband, cheating, and forgery. Currently under investigation, Singh's past actions have also brought to light two other cases against him in Gonda. "We are collaborating with our counterparts in Gonda to ensure appropriate action against him," stated DCP Tyagi, as reported by the TOI.