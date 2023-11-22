UP: Man Arrested For Uploading Pakistani Flag, Making Derogatory Posts Against Hinduism On Social Media | Picture for representation

Bareilly: A man was arrested in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (November 22) for allegedly making derogatory posts against Hinduism and putting up the Pakistani flag on his Facebook page, a police officer said. The accused was identified as Buddan Ali, the officer said.

Izatnagar police station inspector Surendra Kumar said an FIR was registered against Ali, a resident of Dhaurera Mafi, by one Sonu Pathak who alleged that he made derogatory posts against Hinduism on his Facebook page and uploaded the Pakistani flag.

The FIR was registered under the IT Act and Section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups of religion on grounds of religion etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

2022 Kushinagar incident

A man was arrested in Kushinagar for allegedly hoisting Pakistan’s national flag at his house in August, 2022.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ritesh Kumar Singh, “The flag was hoisted at a house in Vedupar Mustaquil village under the Tariya Sujan police station area of the district on Friday around 11 am.” He added that the flag was removed as soon as police got information about it.

“The arrested accused is Salman (21). A case has been registered against Salman and his aunt Shahnaz (22), who made the flag. Apart from this, Imran’s cousin Imran will be booked under the Juvenile Justice Act for helping Salman in hoisting the flag,” he added.