 Mumbai News: Teenage Duo Arrested For Displaying Pakistani Flag In Instagram Story
Cops were informed that two people living in Colaba market had posted Pakistan’s Independence Day story status in their Instagram stories.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 12:11 AM IST
Mumbai News: Teenage Duo Arrested For Displaying Pakistani Flag In Instagram Story | Picture for representation

Mumbai: The Colaba police have taken preventive action and arrested two teenage students for updating Pakistan flag in their Instagram status story. The duo had updated the status on the social media site on August 14 – the Independence Day of Pakistan.

According to the information received from the police, on Monday, a 26-year-old man living in Colaba came to the police station and informed that two people living in Colaba market had posted Pakistan’s Independence Day story status on Instagram. The person told the police that due to this, the social environment could deteriorate in the area.

Anticipating a caste dispute due to this, station officer Dattatraya Chavan along with his team visited the area and brought the duo to the police station. As police checked their mobile phones, Pakistan flags were displayed on their Instagram stories.

The duo has been identified as Zayed Shahabuddin Sheikh, 19, and Kaif Amaruddin Sheikh, 19, both students and residents of Colaba. They were later presented in court.

A police officer said that the action has been taken keeping in mind the possibility of creating ethnic disputes under relevant sections of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

