 Independence Day 2023: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Security Breached, Man Who Tried To Jump On Stage Detained
IANSUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar | Twitter

Patna: A man breached the security of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and tried to reach stage from where the former was delivering speech in Patna's Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of Independence day.

The security personnel spotted him as soon as he approached zone D of Chief Minister's security and shouted slogans against him.

The chief minister paused his speech for few seconds and resumed it after security forces overpowered the accused and took him out of the premises.

He is currently under the custody of Gandhi Maidan police station.

Patna police did not disclose the identify and motive of accused.

Nitish Kumar has hoisted the national flag for the 17 time in Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Earlier, Bihar's first Chief Minister Shri Krishna Sinha had done it 16 times.

article-image
