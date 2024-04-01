UP Crime: Lucknow Man Kills Wife, 2 Children Over Suspicion Of Affair, Sleeps Beside Their Bodies For 3 Days

In a chilling incident, a 38-year-old man identified as Ram Lagan Gautam, from Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, murdered his wife, along with their two children aged 6 and 3 and lived with their bodies for three days.

Gautam, in a shocking turn of events, carried on with his daily routine until neighbours alerted the police after a foul odour started emanating from the house.

Soon after the complaint, Gautam was held on March 31 in Sarwan Nagar locality which falls under the jurisdiction of Bijnor police station.

Suspicion over wife's alleged extramarital affair

According to police reports, Gautam, along with his wife and children, had been residing in rented accommodation in the area since March 15.

Investigations revealed that Gautam had suspicions regarding his wife's alleged extramarital affair and even questioned the paternity of their children.

After the door of the house was forcibly opened, the horrific scene was revealed to the police who retrieved the bodies and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, a man was allegedly shot dead by another man following an argument between them in Uttar Pradesh's Ganganagar district, police said on Monday.

The accused was arrested on Monday following a police encounter, in which he was shot in the leg in retaliatory firing and was taken to a hospital for treatment, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganganagar) Abhishek Bharti said Sandeep Pal (27) was shot dead by Arsh alias Bulla in Gaddopur village on Sunday night. The alleged murder was carried out due to an old rivalry, he said.