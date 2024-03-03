UP Crime: 6-Year-Old Girl Suffer Injuries On Private Parts After Teenager Rapes Her In Bahraich | Twitter

Bahraich, March 3: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an 18-year-old teenager in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, said officials here. The victim has been admitted to a hospital with injuries to her private parts.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the girl, accompanied by her 12-year-old sister, had gone out of the house for some work. According to Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla, the accused youth intercepted the girls and took the younger girl to a secluded area where he committed the crime.

Accused Arrested

The elder sister immediately ran home and alerted their family members. Upon reaching the scene, the family members found the victim. The police promptly arrested the accused within a few hours.