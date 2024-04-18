UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath's Electrifying Rally In Meerut

CM Yogi Adityanath | @myogiadityanath

In an electrifying election rally held in Meerut, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stirred the crowd with his passionate rhetoric, drawing a stark comparison between India and Pakistan's trajectories since independence.

Addressing the gathering in Kithore, Meerut, CM Yogi highlighted the issue of hunger plaguing Pakistan, juxtaposing it against India's monumental stride in providing free rations to 80 crore people.

Seeking support for BJP candidate Arun Govil contesting from the Meerut-Hapur Lok Sabha seat, CM Yogi resonated with the audience by intertwining politics with cultural symbolism.

Arun Govil's Candidacy

BJP candidate Arun Govil has played the role of Lord Ram in famous tele serial Ramayana.

He hailed Govil's candidacy as synchronous with Lord Ram's return to his birthplace, invoking the recent spectacle of the Surya Tilak on Ram Navami, where the sun kissed the forehead of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya.

Reflecting on historical valor, CM Yogi paid homage to Dhan Singh Kotwal, emblematic of the selfless spirit of India's freedom struggle. Transitioning to contemporary achievements, he lauded the developmental strides in Meerut, including infrastructure enhancements and plans for future metro rail facilities.

CM Yogi Highlights BJP's National Leadership

Asserting BJP's leadership in bolstering national dignity and security, CM Yogi credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transformative initiatives such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the eradication of terrorism.

He emphasised BJP's commitment to women's empowerment, safety, and employment opportunities, citing local athlete Parul Chaudhary's triumph over a Chinese opponent and her subsequent appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police.

In a poignant appeal, CM Yogi underscored the choice between familial allegiance and national commitment, urging voters to rally behind the lotus symbol and elect candidates dedicated to the nation's progress.

The rally, graced by prominent BJP leaders and dignitaries, echoed with fervor as CM Yogi rallied support for Arun Govil and the BJP's vision for Uttar Pradesh.