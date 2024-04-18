Maharashtra Gears Up for First Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections Amid Sweltering Heat |

Mumbai: First phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be conducted on April 19. Today was the last day for the candidates to campaign in the constituency. Mahayuti and MVA leaders were seen campaigning for their candidates even in 42 degree celcius temprature in Vidarbha region. CM Shinde was seen to ride bike in support of Nagpur Shivsena candidate Raju Parve.

In first phase elections will be held in Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara- Gondia, Gadchiroli- Chimur and Chandrapur constituencies in Maharashtra. It has been said that tussle will be seen in the first phase of election in Maharashtra. All the three alliance of MVA were seen working together in Vidharbha. Therefore, Vikas Thackeray can give tough fight to union minister Nitin Gadkari at Nagpur.

UBT Shivsena had left the Ramtek Lok Sabha seat for Congress this time. Initially, Congress had given ticket to Rashmi Barve but election commission rejected her form saying her caste certificate is bogus therefore, Ticket was given to Shyamkumar Barve.

He also did strong campaign against Raju Parve. Moreover, Raju Parve was Congress MLA he resigned from Congress and joined Shivsena to contest election from Ramtek. After resignation he had criticised MVA. CM Shinde was also seen to conduct road show for parve in the year of 42 degree celcius. he ride bike for him and had a cup of tea on the tea stall.

Apart from that PM Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah both have conducted rallies in support of Sudhir Munguntiwar an Ashok Nete for Chandrapur and Gadchiroli- Chimur. Congratulations Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also conducted rally in support of Congress candidates.

Congress leader Nana Patole said, "There is anger against Modi in the mind of people therefore, MVA will win five Lok Sabha seats in first phase in Maharashtra. He also said, "BJP is hiding it's seen by criticising Gandhi and Nehru family members but quite on the unemployment and inflation." Congress also registered complaint against Mahayuti leaders for violating election norms and spending too much money.