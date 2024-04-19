UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP Chief Mayawati Urges Voters To Choose 'Pro-Bahujan' Government

BSP chief Mayawati | ANI Photo

As the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections approaches, BSP chief Mayawati has issued a fervent appeal to the electorate, urging them to exercise their democratic right and vote for a government that champions the cause of the Bahujan community.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister emphasized the significance of voting, describing it as the "master key to power" for the marginalized sections of society. She implored voters to elect a government that prioritizes the welfare of the poor, working class, and neglected segments of society.

Voting Vigilance And Pro-Bahujan Support Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

Mayawati's appeal, conveyed in Hindi, resonated with the electorate, especially in the context of the upcoming first phase of polling for the 18th Lok Sabha. She called upon voters to utilize their constitutional right fearlessly and vote for a pro-Bahujan government.

Furthermore, Mayawati cautioned voters against the misuse of their votes, urging them to remain vigilant against attempts to influence the electoral process through divisive tactics or financial inducements.

With polling scheduled for eight Lok Sabha constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh, including Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, and Pilibhit, Mayawati's appeal carries significant weight.

Upholding Electoral Integrity And Empowering Marginalised Communities

The BSP chief's call for electoral integrity and empowerment of marginalized communities comes at a crucial juncture in India's democratic process. As the nation gears up for the largest democratic exercise in the world, Mayawati's message underscores the importance of voting responsibly and choosing leaders committed to inclusive governance.

The counting of votes for all seven phases of the elections is slated to commence on June 4, marking the culmination of this landmark electoral process.