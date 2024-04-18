Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As Poll Pot Boils, Candidates Lap Up Whatever Meals They Get

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As rain, clouds and sun play hide and seek, electioneering continues unabated. As candidates knock at every door to solicit vote, Free Press talked to them to know what they eat to maintain a high energy level. Excerpts

Congress candidate from Hoshangabad constituency, Sanjay Sharma, said, “Coming from an agriculture background, weather conditions, hot or cold, do not affect me. I even campaigned during my Navratri fast. It didn’t bother me, I am used to it”. BJP candidate Darshan Singh Choudhary from Hoshangabad prefers light food. Choudhary said, “I am averse to such weather condition. I prefer light food and live a simple life.

During campaigning, sometimes we eat at party workers’ houses or other places. I eat whatever is served. I never make any demand. I eat whatever I get”. Congress candidate Arun Shrivastava from Bhopal compared campaigning to military training, emphasising the necessity to adapt. “Campaigning is akin to military training for us; no matter what, we have to do it.

Since we travel from morning till late night, I eat whatever meal box we receive during campaigning. Mostly, I consume simple food,” said Shrivastava. BJP candidate from Bhopal Alok Sharma starts the day with simple breakfast. “I have simple breakfast and avoid heavy food. I ensure to stay hydrated. I eat whatever simple food I receive during campaigning. There is no specific diet plan as such,” he added.

‘They should carry 2 bottles’

When Free Press spoke to dietician Amita Singh regarding candidates’ diet during campaigning, she said it was important to stay hydrated and eat on time. “They should carry two bottles with them. One filled with water and other with lemon water or buttermilk. Candidates should take light meals, have breakfast daily and include yogurt in morning meal,” Amita added.