UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP Chief Mayawati Slams BJP, Warns OF Tough Road Ahead

BSP chief Mayawati | ANI Photo

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), cautioning that their path back to power would not be smooth given the stark contrast between their promises and actions.

Mayawati's Accusations Against BJP's Deceptive Practices

Commencing her election campaign for western Uttar Pradesh in Saharanpur, Mayawati accused the BJP of hoodwinking the public and prioritizing the interests of the privileged. She highlighted the divisive and punitive nature of BJP's policies, casting doubt on their ability to secure victory in the upcoming polls if conducted fairly.

"People are no longer swayed by hollow promises and political rhetoric," declared Mayawati, condemning the BJP's politicization of investigative agencies and their failure to deliver on electoral commitments. She rebuffed the BJP's 'achhe din' (good days) narrative, asserting that voters have grown disillusioned with their unmet promises.

Expressing apprehensions about the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Mayawati called for transparent and unbiased electoral processes to ensure the integrity of elections. She accused the BJP of favoring the interests of capitalists, citing data on electoral bonds released by the State Bank of India (SBI) as evidence of their cozy ties with wealthy individuals.

BSP's Independent Election Strategy

Reiterating her party's resolve to contest the Lok Sabha elections independently, Mayawati emphasized BSP's commitment to representing all sections of society. She assured equitable ticket distribution to ensure adequate representation for marginalized communities.

As Mayawati's campaign gathers momentum, her critique of the BJP's governance and electoral strategies sets the stage for an intense political showdown in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

She also addressed an election meeting in Muzaffarnagar.