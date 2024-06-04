 UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'After Jawaharlal Nehru, Narendra Modi Will Become PM For 3rd Time,' Says Former Deputy CM & BJP Leader Dinesh Sharma
Most exit polls have predicted that PM Modi will return to power. If these predictions come true, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the first PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three successive terms in Lok Sabha polls.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
article-image

Lucknow: As the vote counting commenced, Uttar Pradesh former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday expressed confidence in his party's victory, saying that Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for the third time.

"Counting of votes has begun. Rahul Gandhi was saying 'daga dag, data dag, daga dag', I think he has faced 'daga' (betrayal) this time. Enthusiasm for PM Modi has been seen in survey, I think the same is being seen here (in counting)...Everyone is confident that we will for the third time. After Nehru ji, Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time. In the third tenure, big works that remain to be done will be done by him," he told ANI.

Strict Security Arrangements Made

Strict security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general election.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats. Most exit polls have predicted that PM Modi will return to power. If these predictions come true, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the first PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three successive terms in Lok Sabha polls.

article-image

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said that a "very robust system" has been put in place. "There are around 10.5 lakh booths. Each booth will have 14 tables. There are observers and micro-observers. Nearly, 70-80 lakh people are involved in the process," he said.

Results of the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Results of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of by-polls in 25 Assembly constituencies will also be declared today.

The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases- on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. 

