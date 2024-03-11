UP Legislative Council Elections 2024: BJP And Allies File Nomination For Upcoming Polls |

Lucknow: All seven candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) submitted their nomination papers for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats on Monday. Alongside, three nominees from allied parties also filed their candidacies. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present during the nomination process.

The BJP nominees for the Legislative Council include: Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Dr. Mahendra Kumar Singh, Ashok Kataria, Mohit Beniwal, Dharmendra Singh, Ramtirath Singhal, and Santosh Singh.

Ashish Patel from Apna Dal (S), a minister in the Yogi government, also submitted his nomination. Additionally, Vichhelal Rajbhar of SBSP (Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party), and Yogesh Chaudhary from RLD, put forth their candidacies.

Filing of Nomination

The filing of nominations witnessed the presence of key figures within the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Bharatiya Janata Party State President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, along with several ministers from the Yogi government including Suresh Khanna, Rakesh Sachan, Ashish Patel, Omprakash Rajbhar, Anil Kumar, JPS Rathore, Arun Kumar Saxena, and Baldev Singh Aulakh, were among those who attended in support of the NDA candidates.

Meanwhile, three Samajwadi Party leaders Balram Yadav, Kiranpal and Guddu Jamali too filed their nomination.