UP: IIM Indore To Suggest Ways To Improve Chikankari Workers' Lives With Higher Wage, Improved Products, & Access To Int'l Markets

Representative image

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore has come forward to improve the condition of artisans, traders and manufacturers of world famous Chikankari of Lucknow.

IIM Indore has decided to study the plight of Chikan workers, traders and manufacturers and submit a report on it. The team of IIM is currently in Lucknow and visiting places associated with the Chikan trade. The IIM Indore would suggest ways to improve the wages of artisans in the Chikan industry and also about upgradation of the quality of the product as well as its design. The team conducting study of Lucknow Chikan trade is being headed by the Director of IIM Indore Professor Himanshu Rai. The other members of the team are Prof. Bhawani Shankar and Navin Krishna Rai of IIM, Indore. The team will also give suggestions for providing a bigger and overseas market to the Chikan garments produced in Lucknow.

One District One Product

The Yogi Government has launched a scheme in the name of One District One Product (ODOP) to promote specialized items of various districts. Under this scheme the district administration has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the IIM, Indore for preparing a report on the condition of Lucknow Chikan industry and to suggest ways for its promotion. After this the team from IIM, Indore has started visiting places in Lucknow where Chikan items are being produced and sold.

Report to be released by the end of 2023

A member of IIM, Indore informed that a report on Lucknow Chikan would be submitted by the end of this year. He said that the team has found that many workers in the Chikan industry leave this work due to poor wages and opt for other trades. The IIM, Indore study will focus on increasing the wages in the Chikan industry. Besides it will also have suggestions on the improvement of design and quality of products. He said that at present the team members have been meeting with the Chikan workers and manufacturers. Besides they are visiting the wholesale as well as retail market where Chikan garments are being sold.

An official in the department of medium and small enterprises (MSME) said that the state government has taken this initiative for the betterment of the Chikan industry of Lucknow which is a part of the ODOP scheme. He expressed hope that the suggestions from IIM, Indore would help in promotion of Chikan industry as well as improving the condition of workers engaged in it.

