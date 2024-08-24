 UP: Husband Gives Triple Talaq To Wife In Ayodhya After She Praises PM Modi, CM Yogi For Development Work
Updated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
article-image

In a bizarre case from Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, a Muslim woman has alleged that her husband gave her a "triple talaq" after she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the development work in the temple city of Ayodhya.

According to reports, following the woman's complaint, the police have filed an FIR against her husband and his family members. In her complaint, the woman claimed that her husband and his family brutally assaulted her and even attempted to strangle her.

The woman, who lived in Mohalla Sarai, Thana Jarwal Road in Bahraich before her marriage, married Arshad, son of Islam and a resident of Mohalla Delhi Darwaza in Kotwali Nagar, Ayodhya, on December 13, 2023.

"After the marriage, when I went out in the city, I liked the roads of Ayodhya Dham, the beautification, the development, and the atmosphere there. I praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of my husband," the woman was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Her praise did not sit well with her husband, who sent her back to her parents' house. The woman also alleged that a pan of hot dal (lentils) was hurled at her. She spent a few days with her family in Bahraich, but after intervention from relatives, she returned to live with her husband in Ayodhya.

According to the police, Arshad verbally abused CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi, divorced her by pronouncing "talaq" three times, and then beat her. Based on the woman's complaint, the police have booked her husband Arshad, mother-in-law Raisha, father-in-law Islam, sister-in-law Kulsum, brother-in-law Faran and Shafaq, and sister-in-law Simran. The accused have been charged with assault, abuse, threats, and demanding dowry.

