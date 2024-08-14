 Rajasthan: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Giving 'Triple Talaq' To Wife Over Phone & Marrying Pakistani Woman While Working In Kuwait
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Giving 'Triple Talaq' To Wife Over Phone & Marrying Pakistani Woman While Working In Kuwait

Rajasthan: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Giving 'Triple Talaq' To Wife Over Phone & Marrying Pakistani Woman While Working In Kuwait

Rehman met Mehwish, the Pakistani woman, on social media and married her in Saudi Arabia. She arrived in Churu last month on a tourist visa and is currently living with his parents, said the officials.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Jaipur: A 35-year-old Rajasthan man was detained from the airport here for giving triple talaq to his wife over the phone from Kuwait, where he worked, before allegedly marrying a Pakistani woman, police said on Wednesday.

About The Case

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Google's AI Model Gemini Stumbles Twice During Live Demo; Netizens React
VIDEO: Google's AI Model Gemini Stumbles Twice During Live Demo; Netizens React
Silchar Medical College Cancels Controversial Advisory Amid Backlash, New Advisory To Follow Soon
Silchar Medical College Cancels Controversial Advisory Amid Backlash, New Advisory To Follow Soon
IBPS Clerk 2024 Admit Card Released; Download NOW!
IBPS Clerk 2024 Admit Card Released; Download NOW!
Mining Share Including Coal India, NMDC, JSW Steel, Plummet Down After Apex Court Verdict Declared 'States Can Levy & Renew Demand For Taxes'
Mining Share Including Coal India, NMDC, JSW Steel, Plummet Down After Apex Court Verdict Declared 'States Can Levy & Renew Demand For Taxes'

They said Rehman met Mehwish, the Pakistani woman, on social media and married her in Saudi Arabia. She arrived in Churu last month on a tourist visa and is currently living with his parents, said the officials.

Hanumangarh Deputy SP (SC/ST Cell) Ranveer Singh said Farida Bano (29), a resident of Bhadra in Hanumangarh, filed an FIR against her husband Rehman last month, accusing him of dowry harassment and divorcing her through triple talaq.

Read Also
UP Shocker: Woman Alleges Husband Gave Triple Talaq On WhatsApp Over Dowry & Threatened To Burn...
article-image

Rehman landed at the Jaipur airport from Kuwait on Monday and was detained there by a police team from Hanumangarh. They took him to the police station. He was arrested the next day after preliminary questioning, Singh said.

He said Rehman and Farida Bano married in 2011 and are now parents to a son and a daughter. Rehman went to Kuwait to earn a livelihood and was working there in the transport sector there.

DSP Singh said that after Mehwish came to Churu, Farida Bano, who has been living with her parents in Hanumangarh, filed a case against Rehman.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: 3 Youths Kill Stray Dog By Mercilessly Beating It With Nail-Studded Sticks, Cricket Bat In...

Video: 3 Youths Kill Stray Dog By Mercilessly Beating It With Nail-Studded Sticks, Cricket Bat In...

Rajasthan: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Giving 'Triple Talaq' To Wife Over Phone & Marrying...

Rajasthan: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Giving 'Triple Talaq' To Wife Over Phone & Marrying...

UP Accident Video: Speeding Car Rams Into 2 Boys Making Insta Reels On Bike On NH34 In Bijnor

UP Accident Video: Speeding Car Rams Into 2 Boys Making Insta Reels On Bike On NH34 In Bijnor

Lions Vs Dogs In Gujarat's Amreli: CCTC Camera Records 2 Lions Trying To Scare Village Dogs, But...

Lions Vs Dogs In Gujarat's Amreli: CCTC Camera Records 2 Lions Trying To Scare Village Dogs, But...

Scientists Find Fingerprints Of Climate Change On Wayanad Landslides

Scientists Find Fingerprints Of Climate Change On Wayanad Landslides