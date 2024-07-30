UP Shocker: Woman Alleges Husband Gave Triple Talaq On WhatsApp Over Dowry & Threatened To Burn Alive In Lucknow

Lucknow, July 30: A man in Lucknow allegedly gave talaq to his wife on WhatsApp over not paying him "dowry". The man demanded Rs 15 lakh from his wife and her family several years after marriage and when the woman said she could not arrange the amount, the man messaged her that he was giving her talaq on WhatsApp and proceeded to do so. In fact, the man had already demanded and received Rs 10 lakh from the woman's family before this incident.

The incident took place in August 2022 and came to light when the Sahadatganj Police filed a case recently.

The wife also alleged that the man threatened her that he would "burn her with acid." The woman was married to the man in 2010.

Woman Narrates Her Ordeal

The woman narrated her ordeal and said that she often be ill-treated by her in-laws. She also claimed that the age gap between her and her husband was one of the reasons why she used to be bullied by her husband. The woman was 19 when she married Munir who was 31 at the time of marriage.

The woman also claimed that before this incident, after several years of marriage, her husband had demanded Rs 10 lakhs from her family on the pretext of setting up a business. When initially the woman's family refused, the husband told her to leave the house and go to her parent's place. Only after receiving Rs 10 lakhs, the woman was allowed to return to her husband's house, she said.

The woman also said that after this incident she was allowed to live at her husband's place and the couple also started a family as they had two kids. However, the husband once again demanded money from his wife and her family. The husband said that he needed money to open a chemist shop and demanded Rs 15 lakh this time. However, after the woman and her family said that they wouldn't be able to arrange the amount, the man gave talaq to the woman on WhatsApp in August 2022.

The woman has also alleged that her children A complaint has been filed in the case and investigation is underway, according to reports.