 UP Horror: Parents Of BBA Student Kidnapped For Ransom Break Down After Police Recover His Body In Amroha (Video)
BBA student identified as Yash Mittal studying at Benett University near Greater Noida was missing since February 26th

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 09:39 AM IST
UP Horror: Parents Of BBA Student Kidnapped For Ransom Break Down After Police Recover His Body In Amroha (Video) | @Benarasiyaa

Parents of BBA student of Benett University near Greater Noida named Yash Mittal had registered a missing complaint of their son on February 26th. His father reportedly received a ransom demand of Rs. 6 crore. Three days after he went missing, police recovered his body in a 4-feet deep pit in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. Police confirmed that the boy was murdered after his father failed to fulfill the ransom demand. Needless to say, upon receiving the horrific news, Yash's shattered parents broke down at the site where the body was recovered.

Reports said that Yash's father is an electronics businessman. Investigation is underway in full swing and the latest reports suggest that police have taken four suspects identified as Rachit, Shubham Upadhyay, Sushant and Sumit Pradhan for interrogation. Police are probing the theory of failure of paying the ransom ammount being a possible motive behind murder. Police also claimed that they suspect that the accused were of acquaintance to the victim and his family.

Shooting Inside HDFC ATM: Man Kills 'Pregnant' Wife, Attempts Brother's Murder Over Suspected Affair...
This comes two days after bodies of a man and woman were found, soaked in blood, near a temple in the Mitauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. The bodies were found on Monday afternoon and were the two were believed to be lovers. The woman's face had been brutalized and was beyond recognition while the man's head bore severe injuries. A pistol was found near their bodies and two cartridges were found in the man's pocket.

