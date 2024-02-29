UP Horror: Parents Of BBA Student Kidnapped For Ransom Break Down After Police Recover His Body In Amroha (Video) | @Benarasiyaa

Parents of BBA student of Benett University near Greater Noida named Yash Mittal had registered a missing complaint of their son on February 26th. His father reportedly received a ransom demand of Rs. 6 crore. Three days after he went missing, police recovered his body in a 4-feet deep pit in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. Police confirmed that the boy was murdered after his father failed to fulfill the ransom demand. Needless to say, upon receiving the horrific news, Yash's shattered parents broke down at the site where the body was recovered.

Their son, a BBA student at a Noida University, was abducted for ransom and killed. His body was exhumed from a field in Amroha, UP. pic.twitter.com/8F7r6B6oHB — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 28, 2024

Reports said that Yash's father is an electronics businessman. Investigation is underway in full swing and the latest reports suggest that police have taken four suspects identified as Rachit, Shubham Upadhyay, Sushant and Sumit Pradhan for interrogation. Police are probing the theory of failure of paying the ransom ammount being a possible motive behind murder. Police also claimed that they suspect that the accused were of acquaintance to the victim and his family.

