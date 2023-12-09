UP Horror: Elderly Man Tied, Paraded With Blackened Face, Forced To Wear Shoe Garland & Lick Saliva In Siddharthnagar; Visuals Surface

Elderly Man Tied, Paraded With Blackened Face, Forced To Wear Shoe Garland & Lick Saliva In Siddharthnagar | Twitter

Siddharthnagar: Humanity was put to shame in Uttar Pradesh where all the limits of decency were broken while punishing an elderly man. In a horrific incident, an elderly man was paraded after face blackened with ink and made to wear a garland of shoes around his neck in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar. They also filmed the incident and made the video viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday (December 08) in front of the entire village. He was also made to spit and lick it and a video of making him do sit-ups was made viral on social media.

The victim has been identified as Mohabbat Ali

The incident occurred at the Tighra village which falls under the Golhaura Police Station area of ​​Siddharthnagar district. The victim has been identified as Mohabbat Ali who is a resident of Tighra village of Golhaura Police Station area. There are reports that Mohabbat Ali was punished by the miscreants in the village accusing him of talking to women in the village.

संदर्भित प्रकरण में थाना गोल्हौरा पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर, 04 अभियुक्तगण को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Siddharthnagar Police (@siddharthnagpol) December 9, 2023

He was accused of asking women to talk to him

The bullies accused the victim of asking the women of the village to talk him and also distributed his mobile number to the women of the village. The inhumane punishment video is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the old man is being tied with a rope and paraded in the entire village. The miscreants are also seen thrashing the elderly man in the video.

The elderly man is made to sit on the ground and asked to spit and lick it

It can be also seen in the video that the elderly man is made to sit on the ground and asked to spit and lick it. The elderly man then sits on the ground and spits then takes his own saliva in his fingers and licks it. The elderly man then approched the police station and registered an FIR against the miscreants. The complaint was registered against four accused.

सिद्धार्थनगर : बुजुर्ग संग इंसानियत को शर्मसार करत की गई अमानवीयता



बुजुर्ग के मुंह पर कालिख लगा कर गले में पहनाई जूतों की माला



अभद्रता की सारी पराकाष्ठा को तोड़ पूरे गांव में घूमाया



इतना ही नहीं बुजुर्ग से थूक कर चटवाया



उठक बैठक करवाने का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल



बुजुर्ग… pic.twitter.com/7OX91rlIPy — News1Indiatweet (@News1IndiaTweet) December 8, 2023

The horrific video went viral on social media

The police swung into action after the elderly man registered a complaint and the video went viral on social media. The police arrested all the four accused in connection with the matter. The accused have been arrested by the police and they are in police custody and appropriate action will be taken against the accused.

They replied to the viral video on social media and said, "In the referred case, a case has been registered at Golhaura police station and 04 accused have been arrested. Legal proceedings are prevalent."