UP Horror: Dalit Teacher, Wife & 2 Minor Daughters Brutally Shot Dead Inside Their House In Amethi; Shocking Visuals Surface

Dalit Teacher, Wife & 2 Minor Daughters Brutally Shot Dead In Amethi | X

Amethi: In a horrific incident, a Dalit teacher, his wife and two daughters have been brutally shot dead inside their rented house in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The incident has created a stir in the entire area and the opposition parties are demanding strict action against the assailants. The incident occurred on Thursday evening when a group of armed assailants entered their house and killed the entire family.

The teacher who has been identified as Sunil Kumar (35) was living with his wife and two children in a rented house in Ahorwa Bhawani which falls under the Shivratanganj Police Station area. The victim was a teacher at PM Shri Vidyalaya in Panhauna. The assailants barged into the house and opened fire on Sunil Kumar. His wife and his two minor daughters were also shot as they tried to protect him.

Disturbing Visuals. Viewer's Discretion Advised

The entire family was rushed to the CHC Singhpur where the doctors declared them dead on arrival. The police arrived on the spot after receiving information about the horrific incident and initiated an investigation into the matter. The police said that the incident occurred due to an old rivalry after Sunil Kumar registered a case against one Chandan Verma in Rae Bareilly under the sections of harassment and SC/ST act. The police have initiated an investigation if the incident is related to the matter or not.

The incident has raised questions over the law and order situation in the state and has exposed the false claims that the criminals fear the law in Uttar Pradesh. The opposition parties are also slamming the ruling BJP government over the heinous crime which came to light from Amethi.

Samajwadi Party said, "In UP, families are not safe even inside their homes, Jungle Raj is at its peak! In Amethi, a teacher couple and their children were murdered in their home by miscreants; a very shameful incident. Law and order is completely destroyed under the BJP government, the morale of the criminals is high. Police should arrest the accused soon and give them strict punishment."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also reacted to the incident and questioned, "Is anyone there? anywhere??"