UP govt directs closure of schools for Class 9 to 12 till May 10

Lucknow: Amid spike in number of active cases and fatality count, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has declared closed all schools / colleges from IX to XII and all coaching institutes till May 10.

Offline and online teaching and examinations for Classes IX to XII will remain suspended till May 12.

Earlier, the state government had declared closed all basic and secondary schools up to Class 8 till May 20. Teachers were allowed to work from home till May 20 to take online classes.