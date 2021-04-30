UP govt directs closure of schools for Class 9 to 12 till May 10

Lucknow: Amid spike in number of active cases and fatality count, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has declared closed all schools / colleges from IX to XII and all coaching institutes till May 10.
Offline and online teaching and examinations for Classes IX to XII will remain suspended till May 12.
Earlier, the state government had declared closed all basic and secondary schools up to Class 8 till May 20. Teachers were allowed to work from home till May 20 to take online classes.
The Chief Minister has issued directives to all concerned to enforce the three-day complete lockdown strictly to break the chain of the second spell of coronavirus pandemic.
He has also given a free hand to law enforcing agencies to initiate action anyone violating the lockdown order and flouting Covid-19 protocol and guidelines.
He, however, ordered to allow movement of those going for vaccination and vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services.
He urged the medical fraternity to adopt a sensitive and humanitarian approach while providing treatment to positive patients. “Relatives of patients should be informed about their condition and treatment being given,” he directed all heads of the government and private hospitals.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)