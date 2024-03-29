UP: Govt Bus Driver, Conductor Assault Passenger, Bite Off His Ear & Finger After Argument Over Seating Arrangements In Lucknow

Representative image

A routine journey aboard a UP Roadways bus turned into a harrowing ordeal for Kuldeep Kumar of Sidhauli, Sitapur, as he became the victim of a violent altercation over seating arrangements.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, left Kumar with severe injuries, including a partially severed little finger on his left hand and a portion of his ear, along with the loss of personal belongings.

Narrating the distressing sequence of events, Kumar explained that he boarded bus number UP34-T9813 bound for Biswan in Sitapur from the Kaiserbagh bus station in Lucknow. However, a disagreement arose when the conductor instructed him to vacate his seat for another passenger. Refusing to comply without justification, Kumar found himself embroiled in a heated argument, which escalated rapidly.

Gold chain, cash forcefully taken

According to Kumar, the confrontation quickly turned physical, with the driver and their associates joining in the assault. Amidst the chaos, Kumar suffered bites to his ear and little finger, resulting in significant injuries. Additionally, his gold chain and a sum of Rs 19,600 were forcefully taken from him during the altercation.

Despite the ordeal, Kumar managed to escape the assailants, ensuring his safety. Subsequently, law enforcement authorities intervened, leading to the arrest of the driver, Sharan Mishra, and the conductor, Mohammed Riyaz, by SHO Dinesh Mishra of Wazirganj.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has initiated an inquiry into the incident, issuing a notice to the implicated individuals to provide clarity on the disturbing events that unfolded aboard the bus.