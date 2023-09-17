UP: Girl Ignores Father's Pleas, Marries Lover At Temple Inside Auraiya Police Station; Video Viral

Girl Marries Lover At Temple Inside Auraiya Police Station Even as father protests | Twitter

Auraiya: An incident that seems to be a plot from a Bollywood movie occurred at the police station in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya District, where a couple from different castes got married in filmy style. The marriage took place in the temple that is situated inside the police station in Dibiyapur. A video of the marriage that took place in the dramatic situation is doing rounds on social media.

The father of the girl works as a security guard

The father of the girl who works as a security guard can be seen in the video opposing the marriage but the girl does not listen to him and goes on to marry her lover. The father was pleading the girl to avoid the marriage and also tried to grab her dupatta and take her along with him but the man took the girl away from her father and married her with Hindu rituals inside the temple in the police station. There were many people present on the spot where the marriage took place.

The couple has been identified as Shabnam Yadav and Nitin

The crowd in the temple were seen holding their mobile cameras in their hands and shooting while the father of the girl was trying to stop his daughter from getting married to the man who hails from different caste. The couple has been identified as Shabnam Yadav and Nitin and they are resident of Sanjay Nagar in Dibiyapur town. They were in love with each other for the past two years and were planning to get married but the girl's family opposed the marriage.

In UP's Auraiya, a consenting adult couple, from different castes, got married at a temple inside Dibiyapur police station amid protest by father of the girl. The couple also sought police protection. pic.twitter.com/EFmX3Ug3an — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 17, 2023

They secretly reached the temple but the father got information about the marriage

The couple planned to get married at the temple that is situated inside the police station and reached the temple to complete the wedding. They also called a Hindu priest to perform the marriage. They secretly reached the temple but the father got information about the marriage and reached the spot to stop his daughter from performing the marriage.

Police did not interfere as they were adult

The police was not to be seen in the video while the marriage took place. The police did not arrive even after the commotion that took place during the marriage. The police said that both girl and the man are adult and they have the right to get married as per their wish. The police also said that they were afraid that the family of the girl would file fake cases against the man, so they approached the police station temple to get married. They also said that if any thing unlawful happened in the event and they get a complaint in connection with the matter, they will take action. As of now there is no complaint in connection with the matter.

Statement of Auriya police SP Charu Nigam pic.twitter.com/Bzf8GLaiQ0 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 17, 2023

