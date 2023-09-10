'Age For Marriage Swiftly Passing, Want To Meet Prospective Bride': UP Constable's Leave Application Goes Viral

In a letter going viral on social media, a policeman from Farrukhabad in Kanpur district of UP has made a heartfelt plea to his superiors requesting to grant him leave. Reason? He has to go meet a potential bride for marriage. Constable Raghav Chaturvedi, in his leave application, said he has managed to find a "suitable marriage proposal after great difficulty". "My age for marriage is swiftly passing by," he said. The funny as well as candid letter is now doing rounds on social media.

Here's a translation of the Hindi leave application he wrote:

"Please be informed that the applicant's father has informed the applicant through telecommunications that he intends to visit prospective brides on the applicant's behalf. The applicant has been employed in the police force for nearly three years now and has not yet entered into wedlock. Moreover, suitable matrimonial proposals for those working in police are also scarce. Therefore, the applicant has encountered significant difficulty in finding a suitable match.

Furthermore, the applicant's age for marriage is approaching its final stages. Hence, the applicant respectfully requests you to kindly grant an unplanned leave of 5 days, commencing from September 3, 2023. Your benevolent consideration of this request would be greatly appreciated."

What did constable say on his letter?

Constable Raghav Chaturvedi is a resident of Shahganj, Agra. Currently, he is posted at the Paanchalghaat Chowki. Constable Chaturvedi said that if he honestly communicates his predicament to the officers, there should be no issues.

Fortunately, Constable Chaturvedi's superior has granted him leave for 5 days and he will now be able to meet his potential bride.

