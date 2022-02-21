UP elections 2022: Samajwadi Party's gunda raj, mafia raj will not be accepted by people, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday slammed Samajwadi Party and said that Akhilesh Yadav's party won't be able to cross 100 even after all seven phases of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

"Akhilesh Yadav won't be able to cross even 100 after seven phases. On 10th March (counting of votes) he'll say 'EVM bewafa hai'. He'll lose from Karhal too. SP's 'gunda raj', 'mafia raj' and collusion with terrorists will not be accepted by people," Anurag Thakur told news agency ANI in Uttar Pradesh's Banda.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused Samajwadi Party (SP) of giving protection to terrorists by using its 'cycles'.

Speaking to ANI today, Shehzad Poonawala, the BJP spokesperson, said, "Today the question is not of the use of cycles. The SP has given protection to terrorists on its cycles. The SP has given 'sanrakshan poora (full protection) to terrorists. Why does SP give full protection to terrorists? Will Akhilesh Yadav answer this?"

Launching a scathing attack at the SP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday had said that the Opposition party is protecting and giving shelter to terrorists while playing with national security.

Addressing a public meeting in Nighasan and Dhaurhara Assembly constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri, Adityanath said, "Ahmedabad court has sentenced 38 terrorists in the blast case. One of the convicts is a person of the SP. I want to ask Akhilesh Yadav why he has not given explanations. They are giving shelter to terrorists. They are playing with the security of the country. Will the people vote for those who support terrorism?"

Seven phases of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh began from February 10 and will conclude on March 7 for the 403 seats in the state while the people's verdict would be known on March 10, 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 02:38 PM IST