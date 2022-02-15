UP Elections 2022: Post poll violence in Shahjahanpur; Samajwadi Party booth agent killed, firing reported at candidate's residence

Lucknow: Violence erupted soon after polling ended in the second phase of UP Polls. A booth agent of Samajwadi Party was killed in Shahjahanpur in the wee hours on Tuesday morning. In another incident, an irate mob of protesters fired several rounds of bullets outside the house of SP candidate Roshan Lal Verma in the same district.

According to district police, the SP booth agent Sudhir Yadav had a tiff with BJP supporters during polling on Monday. The BJP agent Virendra Yadav had accused SP men of being involved in bogus voting. On Tuesday morning, the SP booth agent Sudhir was attacked in Bikrampur Chakera village of Nigohi police station of Shahjahanpur district. According to police officials, the BJP agent too has suffered bullet injuries.

Earlier on late Monday night, an irate mob of BJP supporters had attacked the residence of SP candidate Roshan Lal Verma in Shahjahanpur district. Accusing SP candidate of not letting BJP supporters to cast their votes, the mob pelted stones also. The SP candidate accused that atleast 50 rounds of bullets were fired outside his residence while BJP leaders said firing was made from opposite side.

The SP candidate Roshan Lal Verma was a sitting BJP legislator and had switched loyalties with minister Swami Prasad Maurya to join Akhilesh Yadav camp.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 02:24 PM IST