India

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 09:50 AM IST

LIVE UP elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting begins for last phase of Assembly polls; 613 candidates in fray on 54 seats

Voting for the seventh and the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Monday morning, with 613 candidates in the fray on 54 seats, including those falling in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary segment Varanasi.
FPJ Web Desk
|
07 March 2022 09:50 AM IST

8.58% voter turnout recorded till 9 am

07 March 2022 08:48 AM IST

'Higher the vote, stronger the democracy' says Akhilesh

07 March 2022 08:48 AM IST

UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal contesting from Varanasi North Assembly constituency says BJP will win all seats in Varanasi

07 March 2022 08:48 AM IST

UP elections 2022: Visuals from Azamgarh

07 March 2022 08:48 AM IST

Make new record of voting, urges PM Modi

07 March 2022 08:48 AM IST

Polling begins in 54 constituencies for last phase of UP elections

Polling began on Monday on 54 seats for the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. As many as 2.06 crore eligible voters will seal the fate of 613 candidates who are in the fray including some ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government.

