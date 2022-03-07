Advertisement
Polling begins in 54 constituencies for last phase of UP elections
Polling began on Monday on 54 seats for the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. As many as 2.06 crore eligible voters will seal the fate of 613 candidates who are in the fray including some ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government.
