UP elections 2022: From phase wise schedule to result date - Here's all you need to know

The Election Commission of India last month announced that assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting on February 10.

In the politically important Uttar Pradesh, voting will start from the western region and move towards the east over seven phases. Elections will be held in 403 assembly seats in the state in the seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

The first phase will be held on February 10, while the second phase of UP elections will be on February 14, third phase on February 20th, fourth phase on February 23, 5th phase on February 27, 6th phase on March 3 and 7th and the last phase will be on March 7.

The counting of votes for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be done on March 10.

Model Code of Conduct:

The Model Code of Conduct for governments, candidates and political parties has come into force with the announcement of the election schedule for five states.

The model code is a set of guidelines, issued by the Election Commission, for political parties, candidates, government and the party in power during elections concerning speeches, announcements, election manifestos and general conduct.

Governments of the poll-bound states have been directed to ensure that there is no misuse of official machinery and position when the poll code is in force.

All provisions of the poll code will apply to the whole of Goa, Manipur, Punjab Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh with regard to all candidates, political parties and the governments of the five states, the Election Commission said.

EC extends ban on roadshows, 'padyatras', vehicle rallies till Feb 11

The Election Commission has extended the ban on roadshows, 'padyatras', vehicle rallies and processions till February 11, but enhanced the number of people allowed in door-to-door campaigning from the present 10 to 20 and permitted a maximum of 1,000 people for physical public meetings.

This was stated after Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey held another comprehensive review of the present COVID-19 situation in the poll-bound states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The Commission has decided that no roadshows, 'padyatras', and cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions shall be allowed till February 11, 2022, a statement said.

The Commission also decided to allow physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1,000 people, instead of existing 500 people, or 50 percent of the capacity of the ground, or the prescribed limit set by SDMA, whichever number is lesser, from February 1, 2022 for all phases.

The Commission has also enhanced the limit for door-to-door campaigns and instead of 10 persons, now 20, excluding security personnel, will be allowed.

Here is the complete schedule of seven-phased elections in Uttar Pradesh:

Phase 1:

Issue of Notification: 14th Jan

Last Date of Nomination: 21st Jan

Scrutiny of Nomination: 24th Jan

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 27th Jan

Date of polls: Feb 10

Phase 2:

Issue of Notification: 21st Jan

Last Date of Nomination: 28th Jan

Scrutiny of Nomination: 29th Jan

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 31st Jan

Date of polls: 14th Feb

Phase 3:

Issue of Notification: 25th Jan

Last Date of Nomination: 1st Feb

Scrutiny of Nomination: 2nd Feb

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 4th Feb

Date of polls: 20th Feb

Phase 4:

Issue of Notification: 27th Jan

Last Date of Nomination: 3rd Feb

Scrutiny of Nomination: 4th Feb

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 7th Feb

Date of polls: 23rd Feb

Phase 5:

Issue of Notification: 1st Feb

Last Date of Nomination: 8th Feb

Scrutiny of Nomination: 9th Feb

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 11th Feb

Date of polls: 27th Feb

Phase 6:

Issue of Notification: 4th Feb

Last Date of Nomination: 11th Feb

Scrutiny of Nomination: 14th Feb

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 16th Feb

Date of polls: 3rd March

Phase 7:

Issue of Notification: 10th Feb

Last Date of Nomination: 17th Feb

Scrutiny of Nomination: 18th Feb

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 21st Feb

Date of polls: 7th March

Counting of votes: March 10

