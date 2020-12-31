UP: ED raids premises of former minister Gayatri Prajapati, Rs 11 lakh in old currency and benami properties worth crores seized

Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly seized demonetised currency worth Rs 11 lakh and documents of benami properties worth crores in raids conducted at multiple premises of former minister and rape accused Gayatri Prajapati.

The ED had raided multiple offices and houses allegedly bought by Prajapati in the name of his driver, accountant and servants in connection with a money laundering case probe against him, official sources said.

Seven locations in Lucknow, Kanpur and Amethi are being searched by the central probe agency under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Prajapati is accused of gangrape of a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter while he was serving as a cabinet minister of the Akhilesh Yadav government. Yadav had sacked Prajapati in September 2016 after the CBI had tightened the noose on Prajapati, but reinstated him two weeks later allegedly after the pressure of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav to avert a political crisis within the party.

He was arrested and sent to jail on 15 March 2017 and he is currently undergoing treatment for various ailments at the King George Medical University in Lucknow.